Flutter Sleeve Button Front Chambray Dress

Be effortlessly stylish this season with this women's plus-size flutter-sleeve button-front chambray dress from Millenium. Made from a super-soft and lightweight cotton chambray fabric, this stylish dress is durable to withstand repeated washes and comfortable on the skin. A set of flutter cap sleeves will keep you cool from day to night. A matching self-tie belt accents the dress, while the above-the-knee length hemline makes it perfect to wear over on its own or over leggings. A button-down placket completes the look. Pair with flats and bangle bracelets for an easy sophisticated outfit, or with sandals for a stylish warm-weather ensemble.