ModCloth

Flutter Of Flattery Midi Dress

$129.00 $65.99

Product details Item No.100000401412 You are a living embodiment of a sweet breeze on summer day in this gorgeous white midi dress from our ModCloth namesake label. Made from a lightweight ivory-hued woven fabric covered in an exclusive watercolor-esque floral print in baby-soft hues of pink, yellow, and blue, this darling vintage-inspired dress boasts split flutter sleeve detailing at the shoulders, a scoop neckline with subtle shirring throughout, a drapey sleeveless bodice with gathering at the waist that adds flowy volume, an adjustable tie-sash belt, and gorgeous mid-length skirt. Fully-lined and full of retro style, you’ll love catching eyes in this spring and summer midi dress. Shell: 100% Recycled Polyester. Lining: 96% Polyester, 4% Spandex. Machine wash. Fully lined. Back zipper with hook and eye closure. Removable sash. Imported