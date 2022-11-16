United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Veronika Maine
Fluted Sleeve Ribbed Dress
$329.00$230.30
At Veronika Maine
Designer's Notes Knit from a viscose nylon blend yarn, this new season knit dress is a contemporary take on the quintessential transeasonal dress. With an all over rib knit structure, this style falls to a full A-line pleated skirt that finishes below the knee. Style with strappy platform sandals. Product & Fit Details: Viscose nylon blend yarn All over rib Pleated skirt V-neckline Full A-line silhouette Fluted sleeves Below the knee finish Model wears a VM size S and is 178 cm tall Made in Vietnam