Fluted Living Room Modern Leather Swivel Chair

An elegant and contemporary office chair featuring a mid-century silhouette softened by fluted stitch detail. Wrapped in rich toned leather, the tall backrest and shaped arms of our chair provide a comfortable seat, while the solid metal frame and the sturdy mobile base provide the movement and versatility expected from your work chair. A must-have piece of furniture to serve any modern home for years to come.