Kmart

Fluted Decorative Bowl

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kmart

Ideal for placing over a coffee table or as a mantel decorative piece, this fluted decorative bowl will be an elegant addition to your home decor. Product Details Dimensions/Size: 6.8cm (H) x 20cm (Dia.) Material: Polyresin Colour: White Features Fluted design Additional Information Suitable for indoor use only Care instructions: Clean according to given instructions Warning: Fragile, handle with care. Help us to improve our product content SKU : P_43151004