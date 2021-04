True Grace

Fluro Orange Dining Candle (pair)

£6.00

Buy Now Review It

At True Grace

In strong, vivid colours, these elegant Fluro Orange. Our through-colour moulded dining candles burn beautifully, adding colour and warmth to your home. Our dining candles are manufactured using a traditional method and contain paraffin wax Set of 2 Beautifully Hand Wrapped H29.5 x W2.3 x D2.3cm Burn Time 12 hours