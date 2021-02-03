United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Brandless
Fluoride Free Peppermint Toothpaste
$4.00
At Brandless
Blended with essential oils, our peppermint toothpaste helps fight plaque & freshens garlic or morning breath with daily use. Made without fluoride & alcohol. INGREDIENTS: Glycerin, Sorbital, Water, Hydrated Silica, Xylitol, Calcium Carbonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Foeniculum Vulgare (Fennel) Seed Oil, Mentha Arvensis (Peppermint) Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Stevia Rebaudiana Extract, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Xanthan Gum. DIRECTIONS: Brush teeth thoroughly, after each meal or at least twice a day, or as directed by a dentist or doctor.