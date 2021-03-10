Balenciaga

Fluorescent Green Water Bottle Holder

$525.00 $262.00

Weekend bottle holder by Balenciaga featuring a structured silhouette, shoulder strap, zip pocket, logo detail and a main interior compartment. Choose it to update your music festival edits. Dimensions: Width: 4.7 inches; Height: 7.1 inches; Strap: 32.7 inches Composition: 100% nylon About Balenciaga America FW2020 For this Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2020 collection by Creative Director Demna Gvasalia was inspired by his social observation on the state of the world, power politics, dress codes, fetishism. For this season we can expect to see, black to take center stage for this collection, large wide dresses, tailored jackets with mandarin collars and matching pants, mock collared gowns, jumpers, and jackets, pleated skirts, and bright red colors, and delicate floral prints. Brand Style: 618193 9XZKX