A foundation throwing major shade. 60 to be exact. Shades to fit you. And you. And you. Because the shade struggle is real. Meet a long-wearing, full-coverage foundation that performs like a boss and is not caught in the middle of playing sides. But instead, values your hue (and your wallet). The shade game is officially over. Your face has finally found its place in the world. Say hello to an all-in kind of foundation. All the soft matte coverage. All the time. For all our babes. BENEFITS 24-hour-long wear Sweatproof, transfer-resistant, water-resistant Free of oils, fragrance, and parabens Great for all skin types.