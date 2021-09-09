Fluide

A dazzling combo of shapes, sizes and shades, our brilliant Aura glitter gets your shine on. Use any of our Universal Glosses or Lip Glosses as a glitter glue, (or use your primer, moisturizer, or a dab of vaseline!) Vegan | Cruelty-Free | Paraben-free | Phthalate-free Description Aura glitter offers a dazzling combo of shapes, sizes and shades to give you everything you need to create endless looks. A little goes a long way. Net wt. 2.5 grams Ingredients Ingredients: Acrylic Polymers, FD&C Coloring, Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide, Titanium Dioxide, Aluminum Powder Shipping Policy FREE shipping on orders of $35 and above. For orders under $35, flat rate of $5 for US shipments and $8 for shipments to Canada. Orders placed by noon EST will ship out by end of day. Orders placed after noon EST will ship the next day. We do not currently ship outside the United States and Canada.