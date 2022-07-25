Warehouse

Fluid Satin Throw On Blazer

£85.00 £68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Warehouse

Style Notes Crafted in a fluid satin fabric, this blazer is designed in a single breasted style with front pockets. This garment is READY FOR THE FUTURE. It is made with recycled polyester. Materials: 26% recycled polyester 74% regular polyester Details & Care Main: 26% Recycled Polyester, 74% Regular Polyester. Lining: 100% Regular Polyester - Wash with similar colours. Model wears a UK size 10.