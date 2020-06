Arket

Fluid Cupro Shorts

£55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

Designed to sit at a high waist, these shorts are cut from a soft twill fabric woven from cupro. Styled with flattering wide legs and an elasticated waist with belt loops. Wide double-layer hems Slanted side pockets One patch pocket at back Fake fly Cupro is a regenerated cellulose fibre made from cotton waste. It has a lustrous sheen and is often used as an alternative to silk