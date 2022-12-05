United States
H&M
Fluffy Coat
£59.99
At H&M
Details Size Back: Length: 97.4 cm (Size M) Sleeve: Length: 58.8 cm (Size M) messages.garmentLength Knee length messages.sleeveLength Long sleeve Fit Relaxed fit Composition Shell: Polyester 100% Lining: Polyester 100% Care instructions Low iron Use softener Only non-chlorine bleach when needed Machine wash at 40° Can be dry cleaned Tumble dry low Description Brown Solid colour Art. No. 1101014002