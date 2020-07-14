Velour

Fluff’n Brow Pencil

$25.00

At Velour

3-in-1 Brow Pencil and Balm MORE DETAILS Fluff’N Brow Pencil the first of its kind brow tool that offers you triple styling power. Achieve brow perfection with our high performing formula that allows you to create a brow style that is authentically YOU! Define & Sculpted Brow Featuring a retractable teardrop pencil design that allows you to create incredibly natural-looking, hair-like strokes. Use to fill in sparse areas, outline and define your shape, all while achieving a strong and powerful brow. Natural Fluffy Brow Our innovative tinted brow balm thickens and naturally fluffs your brow hair. The natural wax-balm end can be used alone for a quick volumized, on-the-go brow or together with the pencil for a natural, no fuss, defined style. Feather & Shape The custom-designed luxe spoolie was created with precise width and firmness allowing you to effortlessly groom, feather, and blend colour to your desired brow look. Good to know: long-wearing, smudge-resistant, vegan & gluten-free formula LESS DETAILS