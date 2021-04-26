Ugg

Fluffita

View the size chart Live your best life in total coziness when you slip into the curly sheepskin UGG® Fluffita open-toe slide sandal. Features an adjustable top strap and a contoured footbed lined with 10mm of plush curly sheepskin. Durable and lightweight molded EVA outsole with UGG® graphic at midsole. Imported. Real fur from sheep or lamb has been artificially dyed and treated. Fur origin: Australia, European Union or the United States. Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3⁄4 in Platform Height: 1 3⁄4 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!