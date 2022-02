Ugg

Fluff Yeah Slide Sandal

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 51869683; Color Code: 013 Combining a slipper and sandal into one statement shoe, the Fluff Yeah by UGG features soft sheepskin, a plush elastic heel strap and a lightweight platform sole to keep it airy. Content + Care - Sheepskin, elastic, rubber - Spot clean - Imported Size + Fit - True to size - Platform height: 1.5”