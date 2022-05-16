Ugg

Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Step out in style with this genuine-shearling slingback that combines the warm-weather appeal of a sandal with the plush comfort of your favorite slipper. The lightweight platform sole furthers the fashion-forward appeal of this wear-with-anything style. 1 3/4" heel; 1 1/4" platform (size 9) Dark dye may transfer to lighter materials Elasticized slingback strap Genuine-shearling or textile faux-fur upper/genuine-shearling or UGGpure wool lining/rubber sole Shearling may be sourced from Australia, Ireland, the UK or USA. See packaging for confirmed country of origin Imported Women's Shoes This garment was made in a factory that supports women worker empowerment through HERproject, which creates partnerships to enable workplace-based interventions on health, financial inclusion and gender equality Item #5660252