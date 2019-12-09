Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Ugg
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide
$99.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Step out in style with this genuine-shearling slingback that combines the warm-weather appeal of a sandal with the plush comfort of your favorite slipper.
More from Ugg
Ugg
Klea Ugg Boots
$220.00
$153.99
from
Ugg
BUY
Ugg
Dakota Double Bow Slipper
$110.00
$54.99
from
Ugg
BUY
Ugg
Ascot Lined Slipper
$110.00
$69.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Ugg
Melrose Genuine Shearling Bootie
$149.95
$99.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted