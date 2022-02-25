United States
Savage x Fenty
Fluff It Up Catsuit
$69.95
At Savage x Fenty
Details Fluff it up, boo! Our Fluff It Up Catsuit features our new ultra-soft fluffy knit fabric, an open back, and one-of-a-kind- seam detail. Soft, fluffy mohair-style sweater knit Mockneck Ribbing at neck, waist, wrists, and leg openings To put on: step in and pull overhead Open back Long sleeve Coverstitch seam detail Rose gold-tone 'Savage X' metal plate at the back 86% Nylon, 14% Polyester Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry, cool iron if needed Do not bleach or dry clean Imported #SavageXFenty