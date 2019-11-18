Fluance

PURE ANALOG PERFORMANCE - The definitive vinyl record listening experience for beautifully warm and natural music, transporting you into the center of the performance EXCEPTIONAL MUSICAL ACCURACY - Immerse yourself in dynamic music reproduction with the Ortofon OM10 elliptical cartridge delivering improved linearity, higher channel separation and reduced distortion SPEED CONTROL FOR PRECISION PLAYBACK - The isolated motor prevents unwanted vibrations and noise while the speed control mechanism ensures consistent platter velocity (0.07% Wow/Flutter) SOLID WOOD PLINTH - Revel in the gorgeous solid wood cabinet with a highly precise metal platter and adjustable resonance damping feet, ensuring superior isolation from unwanted micro-vibrations SPECTACULAR SIGNAL CLARITY - Caress your records with the balanced S-shaped tonearm for accurate tracking of the record groove and no electronics in the signal path for a cleaner, exceptionally detailed sound (Note: phono preamp not included)