Mango

Flowy Long Dress

£45.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Committed Collection. Flowy fabric. Cotton-blend fabric. Evasé design. Maxi dress design. Long design. V-neck. Thin straps. Decorative bow. Ruffle details. Elastic back. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibres or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Dresses and jumpsuits Midi Material and washing instructions Composition: 100% cotton. Lining: 100% cotton