Quince

Flowknit Ultra-soft Performance Tee

$48.00 $19.90

Buy Now Review It

At Quince

Description The ultimate do-everything tee - perfect for running, yoga, travel or just lounging. Our insanely-soft Flowknit fabric is not only sustainable, but jam-packed with performance features like moisture wicking and anti-odor for ultimate versatility. Built for next-level comfort for everyday wear or if you’re on the move, we dare you to take this off. Details Material: 78% Recycled Polyester, 16% Polyester, 6% Spandex Premium-weight Flowknit fabric Quick Dry, Moisture Wicking, Anti-odor, UV-SPF40 Each shirt is made from approximately 20 water bottles Recycled yarn is certified by GRS (Global Recycle Standard) Recycled polyester dramatically lowers its environmental impact by diverting used plastic from landfills and oceans, while consuming less energy Made with low-water, eco friendly dyes Factory is BSCI certified (Business Social Compliance Initiative), an organization for auditing and improving social gauges in provider nations for all consumer products. Origin: Hefei, China Model is 5'10" and wearing a size Small Care / Maintenance Machine wash cold, inside out with like colors. Do not use fabric softener. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low, do not iron, do not dry clean.