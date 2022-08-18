Quince

Flowknit Ultra-soft Performance Short

Description Just about the coziest shorts you'll ever find. Our performance shorts are made from our ultra-soft Flowknit material. With a bit of stretch, they're designed to move with you - whether you're on a run or just getting up from the couch. Details Material: 88% Recycled Polyester, 12% Spandex Recycled yarn is certified by GRS (Global Recycle Standard) Recycled polyester dramatically lowers its environmental impact by diverting used plastic from landfills and oceans, while consuming much less energy than virgin materials Dyeing, washing, and manufacturing processes are certified under RCS (Recycled Claim Standard) and made with low-water, eco friendly dyes Quick Dry, Moisture Wicking, Anti-microbial, 4-way stretch Inseam: 4" Produced in Sedex certified factories which aims to improve working conditions throughout the supply chain Origin: Zhangjiagang, China Model is 5'7" and wearing a size Small Care / Maintenance Machine wash on cold gentle cycle with like colors. Tumble dry low. Remove promptly. Do not iron or dry clean.