Quince

Flowknit Ultra-soft Performance Jogger

$84.00 $39.90

Buy Now Review It

At Quince

Our favorite performance joggers are a slim but relaxed fit with the perfect amount of stretch for ultimate comfort. Thick drawstrings, cuffed ankles, and two pocket design give them a premium feel. Our Flowknit is made from Global Recycle Standard poly yarn, which diverts and recycles plastics destined for landfill or the ocean, so you can feel and look good in what you wear.