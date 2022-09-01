Kiramoon

Flowermelon Super Hydra Serum

Details & Care What it is: This 3-in-1 elixir hydrates, smoothes and plumps your skin to perfection. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: It instantly pumps and hydrates skin after one use to lock in moisture all day with the power of hyaluronic acid. The formula has a clean and light water-gel consistency which melts easily into the skin. Flowermelon smells of subtle melon and summer fruit—slightly floral, juicy and bright. How to use: Use morning and night. Massage several drops onto your face and neck after cleansing, avoiding eye area. As with all products containing AHA, always use SPF 30 or higher while using Flowermelon. 2.02 oz. Synthetic fragrance-free; gluten-free Vegan Cruelty-free Made in the USA Pop-In@Nordstrom Item #6743933 Ingredients Organic Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Glycolic Acid, Heptyl Glucoside, 1-2 Hexanediol, Niacinamide, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Cucumis Melo (Melon) Fruit Extract, Musa Sapientum (Banana) Flower Extract, Anthemis Nobilis (Chamomile) Flower Extract, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12), Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxyacetonphenone, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging