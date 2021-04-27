Kimmy Scafuro

Flowerfield Mug

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

nspired by traditional flower-of-the-month calendars, this mug - designed by Kimmy Scafuro in collaboration with Anthropologie - adds a springtime twist to your morning coffees or teas. Best of all? It makes a charming pick for a loved one this Mother's Day season. About Kimmy Scafuro Born outside of Philadelphia in 1983, Kimmy Scafuro grew up loving to draw, paint, and thinking about what she was going to eat next. Her interest in art led her to attend Pratt Institute, where she studied illustration and upon graduating began working an array of jobs in NYC - from dressing windows at Barneys to designing bandanas at Ralph Lauren. After ten years, she has returned to home city with her husband, daughter, and cat, where she designs textiles and prints from a studio in her South Philly row home.