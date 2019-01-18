Viktor & Rolf

Flowerbomb Set

Fragrance Family: Warm & Spicy Scent Type: Warm & Sweet Gourmands Key Notes: Jasmine, Orange Blossom, Patchouli Fragrance Description: An explosion of flowers, Flowerbomb opens with subtle traces of bergamot and mandarin, leading to a heart of an exquisite floral explosion, comprised of sambac jasmine, freesia, centifolia rose, and osmanthus. Deep amber, woody, and patchouli notes combine with warm vanilla and praline notes to complete a truly addictive fragrance. Wear it for a night out on the town with the girls, a romantic dinner, a spontaneous adventure with no definite destination. Flowerbomb ensures you’ll leave a trail of allure wherever you go. About the Bottle: For Flowerbomb, Viktor & Rolf dreamed up a theatrical bottle, elegantly faceted like a pink diamond. The hardness of diamond and the strength of the fragrance within to turn any negative into a positive—combined with the femininity of pink—was their inspiration. This set contains: - 1.7 oz/ 50 mL Eau de Parfum - 1.7 oz/ 50 mL Shower Gel - 1.3 oz/ 38.4 mL Body Cream - 2.4 oz/ 71 mL Deluxe Mini About the Fragrance: "Fashion is a dream…Fragrance is a dream in a bottle"—Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.