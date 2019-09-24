Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Viktor & Rolf
Flowerbomb Mini Coffret
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Fragrance Family: Warm & Spicy
Featured in 1 story
7 Holiday Gifts That'll Make Everyone Blush
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
Diptyque
Baies, Figuier, Roses Mini Candle Set
$105.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Dolce & Gabbana
Light Blue Eau De Toilette Spray 1.6 Oz
$85.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Atelier Cologne
Clémentine California Cologne Pure Perfume Travel Spray
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
promoted
Pacifica
Persian Rose Roll-on Women's Perfume
$9.59
from
Target
BUY
More from Viktor & Rolf
Viktor & Rolf
Flowerbomb Eau De Parfum For Her 30ml
£53.00
from
The Perfume Shop
BUY
Viktor & Rolf
Flowerbomb Midnight
$115.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Viktor & Rolf
Magic Salty Flower
$145.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Viktor & Rolf
Flowerbomb Set
$120.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Fragrance
Ariana Grande
Thank U, Next Eau De Parfum
$62.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
L'Artisan Parfumeur
Le Chant De Camargue Eau De Parfum
$165.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Lancôme
Idôle Le Parfum
$96.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Jo Malone London
Poppy & Barley Cologne
$140.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted