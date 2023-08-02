Viktor & Rolf

Flowerbomb Edp

An explosion of floral sensations, Flowerbomb enchants the world. An exceptional trail of volume. Sublime, delicious and addictive. A profusion of flowers: Centifolia Rose, Sambac Jasmine, Cattleya Orchid, India Osmanthus. The Fragrance: A PROFUSION OF FLOWERS. An explosion of flowers, Flowerbomb opens with subtle traces of bergamot and mandarin, leading to a heart of an exquisite floral explosion, comprised of sambac jasmine, freesia, centifolia rose, and osmanthus. Deep amber, woody, and patchouli notes combine with warm vanilla and praline notes to complete a truly addictive fragrance. Wear it for a night out on the town with the girls, a romantic dinner, a spontaneous adventure with no definite destination. Flowerbomb ensures you’ll leave a trail of allure wherever you go. Fragrance Notes: Top Notes: Tea, Osmanthus, Bergamot Middle Notes: Sambac Jasmine, Freesia, Centifolia rose Base Notes: Patchouli, Vanilla, Amber The Bottle: A DIAMOND GRENADE. For Flowerbomb, Viktor & Rolf dreamed up a theatrical bottle, elegantly faceted like a pink diamond. The hardness of diamond and the strength of the fragrance within to turn any negative into a positive combined with the femininity of pink was their inspiration. How To Use: Fragrance is intensified by the warmth of your own body. Apply in the creases of your knees and elbows for a longer-lasting, stronger scent. After applying, avoid rubbing or dabbing skin. This breaks down the fragrance, causing it to wear off more quickly. Product code 607344420