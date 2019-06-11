Flower Shimmer & Shade Eyeshadow Palette, Es3 Golden Natural
$14.98
At Walmart
Flower Shimmer and Shade Eyeshadow Palette features 10 glamorous, beige-hued shades. Mix and layer them using the professional-grade eyeshadow brush artfully crafted from the finest, synthetic hair. The unique formula used in these colors is high in water content. It has a creamy consistency that is triple-pressed to remove any excess water. This gives the powders in this Flower eyeshadow palette a velvety, lightweight and silky texture. As a result, this blendable makeup adheres seamlessly to your eyes with pure color intensity. Use with a wet brush for an intensified, dramatic or liner effect. Whether you are getting ready for a day at the office or a night on the town, you will experience an alluring array of eye looks at your fingertips. Pair this ES3 golden natural, long-lasting eyeshadow palette with other cosmetics in the Flower collection, such as blush, lip gloss, lip color, mascara, concealer and more (each sold separately). Flower Shimmer Shade Eyeshadow Palette-