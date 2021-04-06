Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
twotwentytwohome
Flower Rug
$130.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
Checkered flower rug. Red and white checkers with a pink center. Roughly 30x27 inches. Made to order. Ship 2-3 weeks after purchase.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Tiger Bath Mat
BUY
$49.00
Urban Outffiters
Davey
Davey Abstract Handmade Tufted Wool Ivory/light Pink Area Rug
BUY
$92.00
AllModern
The Wavy Rug
Wavy Rug Brite Hand Tufted Carpet
BUY
$1800.00
1st Dibs
Cold Picnic
Crocodile
BUY
$230.00
Cold Picnic
More from twotwentytwohome
twotwentytwohome
Flower Rug
BUY
$130.00
Etsy
More from Décor
Urban Outfitters
Tiger Bath Mat
BUY
$49.00
Urban Outffiters
Davey
Davey Abstract Handmade Tufted Wool Ivory/light Pink Area Rug
BUY
$92.00
AllModern
The Wavy Rug
Wavy Rug Brite Hand Tufted Carpet
BUY
$1800.00
1st Dibs
Cold Picnic
Crocodile
BUY
$230.00
Cold Picnic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted