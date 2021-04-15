Collina Strada

Flower Mask X Tomi Koni Turquoise

$150.00

This Turquoise flower fashion mask is a collaboration with Tomi Kono. Fastens with bows and includes natural hair braids on the sides. Made from fabrics from the SS21 Collection. Each mask is unique due to limited fabric and inherent variations associated with the use of headstock fabrics. The mask you receive will not be exactly like the one pictured. Made in NYC Ways to sterilize your mask: Machine wash hot iron or steam sit in sunlight for a few hours 100% Deadstock Polyester and organic cotton lining Rose sylk is an organic cellulose fiber made from the natural waste of rose bushes and stems. If you or a loved one is sick and this is out of your price range, please reach out to us directly we have other masks available to send to you at no charge. Due to hygienic reasons, all mask sales are final sale.