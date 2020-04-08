Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Sleeper
Flower Loungewear Dress
$250.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sleeper
This 100% linen dress is perfect for chilling at home. Sleeves and neckline are fixed with a soft elastic band so that you can wear off or on the shoulder, buttoned up or down, or add a belt.
Need a few alternatives?
Whistles
Ines Ikat Animal Dress
£179.00
£89.00
from
Whistles
BUY
Les Rêveries
Floral-print Silk-charmeuse Maxi Dress
£520.00
£156.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Whistles
Lunar Spot Maxi Dress
£249.00
£69.00
from
Whistles
BUY
Zimmermann
Honour Strapless Floral Print Jumpsuit
£460.00
£322.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
More from Sleeper
Sleeper
Silk Self Love Set
$60.00
from
Sleeper
BUY
Sleeper
Ruled Linen Robe
$240.00
from
Sleeper
BUY
Sleeper
Bridgette Linen Mini Dress
£210.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Sleeper
Marquise Gingham Midi Dress
£228.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Dresses
Mango
Crepe Wrap Dress
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
Zara
Zw Premium '90s Dress
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Eloquii
Printed Wrap Dress
$119.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Gabrielle Midi Wrap Dress
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted