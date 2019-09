Mango

Flower Linen-blend Jumpsuit

£49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Long design. Linen mix. Flowers print. Thin straps. Two side pockets. Invisible side zip fastening. Inner lining. Inside leg measurement 31.69 in. Side length 7.87 in. Back length 7.36 in. These measures have been calculated for a S size.