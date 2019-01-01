Flower Beauty

Get a flawless finish with the Flower Glisten Up Highlighter Chubby. This sheer, illuminating highlighter helps you create a natural-looking, long-lasting glow. Flower highlighter chubby is ideal for brightening and accenting cheekbones, the forehead, the brow bone, the bridge of the nose or the collar bone. The self-sharpening stick blends seamlessly into a subtle glow or true frosted shine. Choose a lighter shade for a lit-from-within look, or a darker shade to create a subtle contouring effect. The chubby stick highlighter has a lightweight silky formula and can be used over makeup or alone. It is available in three gorgeous shades; each shade is sold individually.