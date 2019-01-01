Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Flower Beauty
Flower Cosmetics Seal The Deal Long Lasting Setting Spray
$9.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Jet
More from Flower Beauty
DETAILS
Flower Beauty
Flower Shimmer & Shade Eyeshadow Palette
$14.98
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Flower Beauty
Bubble Brow Tinted Wax
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Flower Beauty
Petal Pout Lip Mask
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Flower Beauty
Seal The Deal Long-lasting Setting Spray
$10.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted