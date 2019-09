Le Creuset

Flower Cocotte, 2.25 Qt.

The perfect size for a side dish or one-pot meal, this cast iron casserole delights with a bright, happy design. Its floral shape makes a sunny addition to your warm-weather table, and it offers all the benefits of cooking with enameled cast iron. The glazed interior protects against scratching, staining and odor absorption, and the heavy lid locks in moisture for delicious results. Available in three colors.