Flower Bouquet Building Kit

Plastic 【8 Types of 11 Flower Bouquets】 UJYY DIY building block set delivers rich colors and cute shapes, there are 8 kinds of flowers, including 11 flowers: Pink Rose x2, Eucalyptusx2, Lavender x1, Red Rose x1, Long Pink Rose x1, Sunflowersx1, Lantana x1, Platycodon Gradiflorus x1. UJYY flowers bouquet 2022, displays rich layers and high emulation, inspired by real flowers design. 【Adjustable with Beautiful Vase】You can adjust the shapes of the blossoms and leaves, the flower bouquet building kits are of various lengths, the longest bouquet is up to 19" long. You can be freely matched with other gardening flowers bouquets, succulents, orchids, etc, according to different heights and shapes, and create your own creative flower. We gave away a beautiful vase, you can put the flowers in it or other different vases, paper bags, and baskets. 【Fun Building Assembling】The bouquet of flowers has 530 PCS, you can have a wonderful Building activity with family or friends. This flower building kit will help your child develop excellent hand-eye coordination, stimulate their imagination and creativity, and promote intellectual development, great gifts for 6+ ages. 【Decorate Your Home】Enhance your home, living room, bedroom, dorm room, or office decor with UJYY flowers rose building set, add your life to romantic beauty and vitality. This flower bouquet set is designed specifically for women. Good things to enhance happiness, starting from having a bunch of building block flowers. 【Never Wither Flower Set Gifts】A bouquet that never fades, flowers gift that forever. An energetic creator flower bouquet gift for your loved ones, mothers, girlfriends, wives, and families on Christmas, New Year, Birthday, Thanksgiving, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Wedding Anniversary, and Friends Gathering.