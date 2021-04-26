Lovepop Cards

Flower Basket 3d Card

At Lovepop Cards

The front of this pale purple cover features a laser cut arrangement of colorful, blooming flowers, accompanied by blue and orange butterflies. Upon opening this beautiful card, a basket appears full of luscious vibrant flowers and greenery. The wicker basket sits on top of a white doily, used to decorate the pale blue tabletop. A few butterfly friends rest on top of the floral arrangement, taking a quick pause before fluttering away. Inspiration for the Flower Basket card: Our designer Jozef wanted to try something new with the Flower Basket design. "We have a lot of floral cards that are either in vases or in the ground, but we don't have anything in a basket currently," Jozef said. "I thought it would be nice to have a floral arrangement like this in time for both Mother's Day and spring!" We agree, Jozef! Occasions for the Flower Basket card: The Flower Basket is perfect for the mother figure in your life on Mother's Day! This card is also great to give to someone who always has fresh flowers in their home, the gardener in your life, or someone who simply can't wait for Spring! Do you know someone with a flower garden? This is a great card to give them "just because" you want to make them smile! Size: The Flower Basket pop-up card is 5 inches wide by 7 inches tall. Quantity: One beautiful Lovepop with one blank envelope and the Lovepop Note, a little note card that slides away with your own personal touch.