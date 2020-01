Winky Lux

Flower Balm

£13.00

Buy Now Review It

At This Is Beauty Mart

What is it? A unique and innovative lip balm that changes colour according to your pH, adapting to the perfect shade for you. Why we love it? This lip balm is as unique as you are! It’s super-hydrating and with the addition of a real chrysanthemum in the colour of your choice (pink, green or purple) this might just be the most instagramable lip balm we’ve ever seen. Vegan. Cruelty-Free. Paraben-Free.