FAZEEK’s VICE VERSA CARAFE - PINK + GREEN combine elegant, sculptural qualities with functional spheres. The interactive design of the carafe allows the sphere to rest inside the glass-blown mouth or sit playfully inside the base. These one-off pieces can be used as a centrepiece on your table or mantle and also act as the ideal serving vessel. The Vice Versa Carafe holds 1.5litres of liquid. PRODUCT INFORMATION: All of the FAZEEK glassware is handmade, which means there can be some variations between pieces. Given the hand-blown nature of the glassware, you may come across some slight differences in shape, colour or finish. It is not uncommon to find some small bubbles or a slight wave in the glassware. We love these unique quirks and it is all part of the beauty of handmade products. Each piece is checked thoroughly before leaving us. Any variations you come across should not take away from the experience or the ease of using the pieces, but rather enhance the fact that you’ve purchased handmade from a small business. Go you! CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Please be gentle with your new glassware as each piece is delicate, unique and handmade. This includes hand washing, not putting ice into the glassware before the liquid, and placing the pieces down gently onto hard surfaces. Dimensions Carafe Roughly - 25cm high x 15cm wide