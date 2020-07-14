Ilia

Flow-thru Radiant Translucent Powder Spf 20

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo

Ilia Flow-Thru Radiant Translucent Powder - SPF 20 This Product Is: a translucent mineral finishing powder that offers UV protection Good For:all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, combination and normal Why We Love It: Ilia Flow-Thru Radiant Translucent Powder is a lightweight, pearlescent finishing powder that offers SPF 20 protection in a portable flow-through component with a brush. This translucent powder has a satin-like finish and is best usedon top of make to add a hint of luminosity, while eliminating shine. Formulated witha blend of organic powders, oils and extracts of aloe vera, rosemary leaf, thyme, and hibiscus flower,this powder multi-tasks to help nourish the skin while protecting from UVA and UVB rays.