Iris Apfel x H&M

Flounced Dress

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Iris Apfel x H&M. Full-length dress in woven fabric with billowing flounces at cuffs and on skirt for added life and movement. Stand-up collar with a double, twisted cord drawstring with tasseled ends. Extra-wide, 3/4-length sleeves, deep armholes, and tie belt at waist. Lined bodice. CompositionLining: Polyester 100%, Shell: Lyocell 76%, Polyamide 24% More sustainable materialsLining: Recycled polyester 100%, Shell: Tencel™ lyocell 76%