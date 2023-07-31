United States
Ellis Brooklyn
Florist Eau De Parfum
$173.00
At Mecca
The MECCA view: Sheer, modern, and beautiful, FLORIST eau de parfum is a celebration of the citrus floral. Featuring the enchanting, powerful tuberose, but approached in a sparkling new way, FLORIST pairs tuberose petals with Italian bergamot, golden gardenia, honeysuckle and jasmine in a stunning arrangement that lingers like a flower-tinted spring breeze. Fragrance Notes: Italian Bergamot, Lemon Sfuma, Lily of the Valley, Pear, Tuberose Petals, Golden Gardenia, Jasmine Sambac, Honeysuckle, Upcycled Cedarwood Virginia, Sandalwood Spicatum, Ambrox.