Aquatalia

Florina Boot

$895.00

Buy Now Review It

At Aquatalia

Over-the-knee croc embossed boot with a snipped toe and inside zip on a stacked heel Croc embossed leather Inside zipper Fabric lining Leather sock lining 2.8" (70MM) stacked heel 18.5" shaft height 14.2" shaft circumference (measurements taken from a size 7) Rubber sole Weatherproof Made in Italy