Etta Avenue

Floriana Upholstered Armchair

$399.00 $219.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Style Denson singlet Dress suitable for all body shapes to create your own look from casual to weekend vibe. It’s a Slim fit jersey with binding in self-fabric, Twin Needle hem, Each style and pieces are locally made individually to create its own unique style. All pieces are Gender Neutral Model Mia She/Her is wearing a size 6 (size 18) Model Height - 5'2