Heretic

Florgasm Eau De Parfum

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Heretic Parfums

What would it smell like if a flower had an orgasm? It starts with a spark of pleasure; soft, tingling, sensations of Pink Pepper and Bergamot radiate through the top chord giving way to the deepest aspects of orange blossom. At the base, tuberose milk, narcotic jasmine and delicate ylang-ylang seduce the senses and spark the imagination.