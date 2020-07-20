The Established

Flores All Day Cream

$28.00

A rich blend of nourishing plant based oils and skin-softening botanicals to provide exceptional hydration and noticeably improves skin hydration levels. Our all day creams are very absorbant and leave behind unparalleled all-day moisture without the need for constant re-application. Apply all over body or in areas where increased hydration is needed. Scent Profile: A citrusy floral with a faintly musk undertone. Great For: Persistently Dry and Dehydrated Skin Optimizing Skin Texture Long Term Moisture What's Inside: Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Water, Citrus Aurantium (Neroli) Floral Water, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Shorea Robusta (Sal Seed Butter), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Oil, Calendula Officinalis (Calendula) Butter, Camellia Oleifera (Camellia Seed) Oil, Calendula Officinalis (Calendula) Flower Extract, Bambusoideae (Bamboo Leaf) Extract, Sambucus (Elderberry) Extract, Cetyl Alcohol, Emulsifying Wax, Glycerin, Tocopheryl (Vitamin E), Phthalate-Free Fragrance. Product Highlights: Vitamin A. Vitamin B. Vitamin D and E. Omegas 3, 6 and 9. Nut Free.