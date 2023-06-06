Ermenegildo Zegna

Florentine Iris

$305.00

Three expressions of iris converge in a fragrance of sumptuous warmth. Velvety and complex, iris’ rich texture is enhanced by intense violet and a bright splash of Zegna exclusive bergamot, bringing sophisticated freshness to the virile strength of the signature. Jasmine and musk lend modernity, while crisp violet leaves add a sense of intrigue. Finally, deepened concentrations heighten the impact for a woody floral fragrance that is truly unique. Pair it with a crisp white shirt under a luxuriously soft cashmere sweater.