Ermenegildo Zegna
Florentine Iris
$305.00
At Ermenegildo Zegna
Three expressions of iris converge in a fragrance of sumptuous warmth. Velvety and complex, iris’ rich texture is enhanced by intense violet and a bright splash of Zegna exclusive bergamot, bringing sophisticated freshness to the virile strength of the signature. Jasmine and musk lend modernity, while crisp violet leaves add a sense of intrigue. Finally, deepened concentrations heighten the impact for a woody floral fragrance that is truly unique. Pair it with a crisp white shirt under a luxuriously soft cashmere sweater.