Like so many of you, I want to do my bit in these difficult, distressing times. So, may I introduce Florence – a special new fragrant candle that I’ve created to help support our magnificent National Health Service. As spring has arrived, I wanted to create something that is fresh, uplifting and inspiring … and believe that the positive notes of tangerine, grapefruit, bergamot, rosewood, rosemary and neroli create that atmosphere. The name Florence conjures up many images relating to the NHS but also appropriately means …. to blossom, flower and flourish. £5 from the sale of every candle will be donated to the NHS to help all those wonderful doctors, nurses, porters and cleaners – in fact everyone involved in the Service to help and protect us. If you would like to include a personal message with your donation, please leave it in the notes section when placing your order, and I will be sure to pass it along. 🙂 With the sale of each Florence candle, donations will be sent to https://www.hospitalcharity.co.uk/appeal/staffsupport which is a specific appeal set up to help benefit the staff during Covid 19. These donations will help in assisting the frontline staff to access food and the welfare items that they need to keep going. Also in a time of such turmoil, strife and stress, psychological support for our NHS is being organised through the charity, ensuring it is ready to provide any additional equipment and support that is most needed. I will be adding our donations bi-weekly, and you can see how much we've been able to raise together by clicking on the link. Thank you again for all of your help and support - we owe so much to these wonderful souls! ❤️ As of May 7th 2020, we have donated £857.30 (£17.30 processing fees) from the sale of our Florence candle. Supporting our staff at this challenging time | Oxford Hospitals Charity Your support today will make a difference to the NHS staff working across our hospitals in Oxfordshire as they manage the COVID-19 crisis. It will help patients and their families who ar